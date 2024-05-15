May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus sees €252,988 in bounced cheques in 2024

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The value of bounced cheques recorded in Cyprus reached €252,988 during the first four months of 2024, according to a report released this week by the  Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

These figures were also included in the updated Central Information Registry for April 2024.

According to the report, the number of bounced cheques in the first four months of 2024 stood at 108.

In terms of the same period from previous years, the total number of bounced cheques stood at 356 in 2023, down from the 473 bounced cheques recorded in 2022.

In addition, the same figure stood at 363 in 2021, down from the 454 recorded in 2020.

Importantly, the value of bounced cheques in the first four months of 2024 amounted to €252,988.

In 2023, the total value of bounced cheques peaked at €1,767,912, followed by €1,518,669 in 2022, €933,945 in 2021, and €741,700 in 2020.

What is more, the registrations of individuals, including legal entities, natural persons, and natural persons controlling legal entities, in the Central Information Registry (CIR) for cheque issuers reached 78 in the first four months of 2024.

Finally, in 2023, registrations amounted to 274, compared to 255 in 2022, 179 in 2021, and 186 in 2020.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

