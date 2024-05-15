May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Kyriakides in Britain to talk antimicrobial resistance

By Staff Reporter00
Επίτροπος Υγείας Στέλλας Κυριακίδου Ενόψει της Παγκόσμιας Ημέρας Υγείας
Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides is to visit London to speak at a conference on the “crisis” of antimicrobial resistance on Thursday.

The conference aims to solve increasing levels of antimicrobial resistance among microorganisms and has been organised by the British government and the country’s Royal Society of Nursing.

At the conference, experts and dignitaries will speak about global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and build stronger health systems, as well as discussing matters such as food security and climate change.

Kyriakides will address the conference to speak about the European Union’s actions to deal with growing antimicrobial resistance as part of its “One Health” approach.

The EU said the One Health approach is “an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Tourism Ministry launches rental unit renewal process

Souzana Psara

Trial for three charged with extortion

Staff Reporter

Fire in populated area of Limassol (Video)

Andria Kades

Switzerland gifts Cyprus money for migrant return centre

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia events to celebrate International Museum Day

Eleni Philippou

‘Lack of planning’ causing medicine shortages

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign