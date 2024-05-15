May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca waste collection spot to operate through the summer

By Iole Damaskinos04
wate collection
File photo

Larnaca’s temporary “Green Point” will operate through the end of September, the municipality announced on Wednesday.

Materials collected from the depo free of charge include green garden waste, timber, furniture, metals, paper and cardboard boxes, PMD, glass packaging, clothing, electrical and electronic devices, frying oils, household batteries up to 2kg, lamps and fluorescents.

Those wishing to transport materials from their residence to the Green Point by a municipality crew can prepay for the service at the Cleaning or Gardens and Parks Departments which can be arranged via phone at 24658722, 24816540, 24816541, 24816542 and 80006500.

The temporary waste collection spot is located on Vassilis Michaelides Street in front of the Technical School of Ayios Lazaros and operates from Tuesday to Sunday, from 6am to 7.30pm.

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

