May 15, 2024

Long jail sentences for drug traffickers

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Paphos criminal court on Wednesday handed down sentences of 15 and nine years in prison to two men aged 27 and 35 respectively, after finding them guilty of charges related to drug trafficking, drug possession and money laundering.

Additionally, it also issued an order for the seizure of the 35-year-old’s property amounting to €48,900.

According to a police statement, the crime took place on July 31, 2023, when approximately 27kgs of cannabis and 12kgs of cocaine were seized.

The large quantity of drugs was discovered during a raid carried out by the Paphos drug squad Ykan after a tip off that indicated the 27-year-old and the 35-year-old as suspects.

During the raid, Ykan officers located the 27-year-old suspect in an open field in a village near Paphos, where he was in the process of burying the drugs.

Police officers searched the premises and found packages containing approximately 27kgs of cannabis and 94g of cocaine, buried on site.

After searching his car, officers also found several cocaine packages weighing approximately 12kgs and 344g. The 27-year-old was arrested on the spot and taken in custody.

Later that day, police officers also arrested a 35-year-old man suspected to be the 27-year-old’s accomplice.

