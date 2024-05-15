May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President ‘shocked’ by Slovak PM shooting

By Staff Reporter01
christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday said he was “profoundly shocked” after Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot.

“Profoundly shocked by the attempt against the life of the Slovak Prime Minister. My thoughts are with him and his family. My best wishes for speedy and smooth recovery dear Robert,” he posted on X.

Fico was shot as he emerged from a government meeting in Bratislava. He is currently in life-threatening condition after he was shot multiple times.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

MPs deride Attorney-General over Katsounotos case

Tom Cleaver

Council of Europe rapporteur visits Varosha

Tom Cleaver

Long jail sentences for drug traffickers

Jonathan Shkurko

Kyriakides in Britain to talk antimicrobial resistance

Staff Reporter

Tourism Ministry launches rental unit license renewal process

Souzana Psara

Trial for three charged with extortion

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign