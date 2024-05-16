Daily News Briefing

May 16, 2024

By Tom Cleaver010
hezbollah beat

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides branded Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s statements as “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, the Legal Service and the Anti-Corruption Authority found themselves embroiled in conflict with one another over the former’s decision not to prosecute former police drug squad chief Michalis Katsounotos. 

Elsewhere, hundreds of tons of aid are ready to be dispatched to Gaza through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

