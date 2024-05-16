May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Frederick University to host affordable housing conference

By Press Release02
Frederick University to host affordable housing conference

Frederick University’s Department of Architecture, in collaboration with the Cyprus Architects Association, is organising a conference on the often-overlooked role of architecture in achieving affordable housing in Cyprus today. The conference will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 6-8pm at Frederick University’s Nicosia campus.

The discourse on affordable housing has gained momentum across various sectors of the Cypriot society. However, the conversation frequently centres on the real-estate market, incentives, and funding, neglecting the pivotal role that architecture plays in fostering affordability.

Architecture determines crucial factors such as the necessary minimum living space, choice of construction materials, housing densities, and access to amenities like green spaces, communal areas, views, natural light, and ventilation. Are architects aware of the escalating value of land, space and construction? How aware is society that, in order to achieve affordability, a shift in entrenched housing and living patterns must be made? Can innovative and adaptable architectural approaches accommodate larger populations at reduced costs? How can contemporary urban frameworks and building regulations, grounded in present-day realities, facilitate accessibility?

German University of Cairo faculty member Professor Wafaa Nadim will deliver the event’s keynote speech. Prof. Nadim will explore smart and affordable housing solutions for Cyprus, drawing on the challenges, possible failures and lessons learned from Egypt’s experience.

The presentation will be followed by a Greek-language roundtable discussion on“Architecture and Affordable Housing: The Challenges of the Cypriot Reality” featuring Alkis Dikaios, President of the Cyprus Architects Association and a faculty member of Frederick University’s Department of Architecture, Maria Charalambidou, Architect and President of the Town Planning Council, Andreas Papallas, Architect and member of the Council of the Scientific and Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK), and Elena Parouti, Architect. The discussion, will be moderated by Professor Lora Nikolaou, Faculty member of the Frederick’s Department of Architecture.

To participate in the event, follow the link. For further information, call Tonia Mantzoura at: 22-394465.

For additional queries, contact:

  •  Victoria Avraamidou, Press Officer, Communications and Outreach Service
  • T. +357 22394394 (ext.41199) | E. [email protected]

About Frederick University:

Frederick University began operation in the Republic of Cyprus in September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of more than 50 years in higher education. Its mission is the provision of learning opportunities through teaching and research in the areas of science, technology, engineering, social sciences, and the arts, as well as an ongoing contribution to the wider social context.

The University offers a broad range of academic programmes of study in engineering, technology, business, arts, architecture, media, humanities, health and education, and operates from two campuses, in Nicosia and in Limassol.

With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023, it ranked among the top 201-300 Universities, the only university in Cyprus and Greece to achieve this. It has also scored highly for its positive impact and meaningful work on specific SDGs, having ranked 44th globally for Quality Education and 100th for Affordable and Clean Energy.

In 2022, Frederick University ranked 139th among 1,103 European and 194th international universities, in the general ranking of U-Multirank, the European Commission’s Global University Ranking Tool.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

BBF unveils :eden bay – a new Kato Paphos luxury residential development

Press Release

Pedalion Yachting ties with Italy’s prestigious Apreamare shipyard

Press Release

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Press Release

Twin banking honours for BoC at 2024 Global Finance awards

Press Release

La Petite Maison to mark second anniversary in style at Parklane

Press Release

RE:SOURCE 2.0: how art exposes eco problems

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign