Paphos retains crown for property sales to overseas buyers

Based on Pancyprian sales statistics (excluding Cypriot buyers) Paphos remains the champion city in property sales to overseas buyers for 2024, where, out of a total of 1,962 island-wide real-estate purchases Paphos secured 665 sales, Limassol came in second with 530, Larnaca third with 471, Nicosia fourth with 187 and unoccupied Famagusta fifth with 109.

Paphos also leads in sales of properties to buyers from within and outside the European Union this year, with 487 coming from outside the EU, and 178 from within the EU, while equivalent purchases of land in Cyprus’ remaining cities break down as follows: Limassol – 397 buys from outside the EU and 133 within the EU, Larnaca – 360 outside the EU and 111 within the EU, Nicosia – 89 outside the EU and 99 within the EU, free Famagusta – 66 outside the EU and 43 within the EU.

Leptos Group expresses its satisfaction and optimism at the findings, as Paphos has always outperformed in terms of overseas investors’ purchases of real estate – a sector of great importance to Cyprus’ economy and society.

