May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Remand for suspect in €52,000 fraud case

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Nicosia District Court

A 48-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Thursday by the Nicosia district court for being allegedly involved in a case of phone fraud involving individuals impersonating doctors.

The arrest early on Thursday came after a 72-year-old woman said she was cheated out of €52,000 and evidence gathered by Nicosia CID allegedly pointed to the suspect.

The woman reported the case on May 8.

According to the findings of the investigation, around 2pm on that day, the 72-year-old received a phone call on her landline from an unknown man, who introduced himself as a surgeon at the Nicosia general hospital.

The suspect allegedly demanded €57,000 for a surgical procedure needed by her son, who the caller said was injured in an accident.

Shortly after, an unknown man visited the woman’s house where she handed him a bag containing €52,000.

Other suspects allegedly involved in the case are still being sought by the police.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019

