RIF launches €400K initiative for Cyprus-Japan collaboration

By Souzana Psara01
The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) announced on Thursday the launch of the “EIG CONCERT-Japan” initiative, which boasts a substantial budget of €400,000.

This programme is designed to foster scientific collaboration between Japan and Cyprus, thereby significantly enhancing the extroversion of the ecosystem.

Specifically, the call invites collaborative R&D projects between Japanese and European organisations under the auspices of the ‘European Initiatives – National Development’ programme. Importantly, Cyprus participates in this initiative through the RIF.

Under this new call, interested parties are invited to submit proposals for projects that encompass basic and industrial research, as well as experimental development activities.

These projects should focus on the thematic areas of digital transformation and robotics in sustainable agriculture.

Notably, the maximum funding allocated per project for the Cyprus consortium is €100,000. Eligibility extends to research organisations, businesses, and other entities.

Proposals from Cyprus can be submitted via the IRIS portal of the Foundation. The deadline for these submissions is July 29, 2024, at 13:00. Meanwhile, the deadline for the International Proposal is slightly earlier, on July 23 at 10:00 (CEST).

For more detailed information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the RIF’s website or to contact the RIF’s Support Centre at 22-205000.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

