May 17, 2024

Dashin Foundation unveils ‘Reclaimed Waters’ artwork

By Press Release02
The Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation proudly announces the unveiling of “Reclaimed Waters: A Reflection on Sea Pollution,” a transformative 3.6×1.8m metal fish sculpture. This captivating art installation will be displayed at the Warehouse by ITQuarter venue in Limassol, during the second edition of the RE:SOURCE environmental art exhibition by the City Friends Club and ARTNOW Agency, starting on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Created by renowned artists Veronika Dubnytska and Prokopis Constantinou, the sculpture utilises waste collected from Limassol’s coastline to depict marine life, highlighting the urgent issue of sea pollution. The materials, including plastics, old fishing nets, and rubber, showcase both the beauty and fragility of our sea and the profound impact of human activity on marine ecosystems.

The initiative follows a successful corporate clean-up event led by the City Friends Club, with a donation from the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation, and significant support from the Exinity Group team. Employees and their families united for this crucial mission, clearing the coast of litter and transforming some of the waste into this meaningful art piece.

This initiative also featured a unique collaboration with fourth-grade students from Kolossi A’ Primary Public School. Under the guidance of Angela Chalkiopoulou, a teacher, educator, researcher of children’s literature, and creative director of “Little Odysseus,” the students contributed to the design elements of the artwork, offering their perspectives on environmental conservation through a storytelling workshop on sustainability.

Andrey and Julia Dashin, the Foundation’s namesake founders stated: “We are proud to present ‘Reclaimed Waters’, a project that fosters artistic expression while serving as a stark reminder of our environmental responsibilities. Engaging our community, particularly our youth, in sustainability efforts is crucial for building a sustainable future.”

The Foundation encourages the community to visit the installation and reflect on individual actions to reduce environmental footprints. “Be part of the solution, not the pollution!” reads the slogan displayed in front of the sculpture, urging visitors to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The RE:SOURCE exhibition will open on May 17, running until May 21, and featuring over 30 Cypriot and international artists. Selected from over 100 open-call applications, participating artists explore an artistic vision of the nature-human bond in response to trash pollution, and promote direct actions to tackle the environmental emergency. Proud sponsor of the exhibition, the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation invites visitors to step inside the large-scale fish sculpture for an immersive experience simulating the undersea world affected by pollution.

The Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation is dedicated to impactful philanthropy, focusing on community development, environmental sustainability, and educational initiatives. Through diverse collaborations and proactive engagement, the Foundation aims to tackle key societal challenges and enhance the quality of life across Cyprus.

