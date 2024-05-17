May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire breaks out in underground Dali garage

By Staff Reporter00
fire 3
File photo

By Robert Morgan

 

A fire broke out in a company’s underground parking space in the industrial area of Dali on Friday after a vehicle caught fire while being started.

Nicosia fire stations responded by sending three fire trucks, said Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis on X.

The fire severely damaged the originating vehicle and the smoke and heat caused damage for the masonry of the garage, Kettis continued.

The fire was caused by a mechanical/electrical fault which occurred when the vehicle failed to start properly, said Kettis. The vehicle owner suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the emergency room as a precaution before the arrival of the EMS.

staff reporter

