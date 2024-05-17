May 17, 2024

Paphos arrest for employer theft

Police arrested a 46-year-old Paphos woman for theft from her employer on Friday.

The woman had worked at a bakery near Polis Chrysochous and was reported on Thursday for theft of cash and company products, Paphos police’s assistant chief of operations Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

The suspect was believed to have stolen €87 from company tills and €56 worth of company goods between January 15 and May 14, Nikolaou said.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.

