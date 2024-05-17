May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dead after being run over

By Staff Reporter03
police car
File photo

A 77-year-old woman died after being run over in the village of Kokkinotrimithia on Friday morning.

According to the police, the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a car being driven by a 23-year-old man.

The man reportedly then immediately left the scene, while the woman was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man then reportedly turned himself in to the Kokkinotrimithia police station at around 8am.

The exact cause of the woman’s death will be determined at an autopsy.

Police have made an appeal for witnesses, with anyone who knows anything about the incident is urged to contact the police.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

92% say Gesy improved quality of life

Staff Reporter

North to import meat from Netherlands

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot small businesses to benefit from €10,000 innovation vouchers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Inhuman and degrading treatment of migrants in Cyprus’

Andria Kades

EU countries adopt joint position on migration and Syria

Tom Cleaver

Auditor general files appeal against suspension

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign