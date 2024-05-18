May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnergyFeatured

Christodoulides to meet Chinese ambassador over Vasiliko spat

By Tom Cleaver01
ΠτΔ – Δοξολογία για την επέτειο 25η
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides will meet with Chinese ambassador Liu Yantao on Monday to discuss the ongoing and escalating spat between Chinese-led construction firm CPP-Metron Consortium Ltd (CMC) and Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (Etyfa) over the under-construction liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Vasiliko.

“While there has been progress on some fronts, some areas are not progressing as we would like them to progress,” he said on Saturday.

He said the overreaching aim is to reduce the price of electricity and that was closely linked to the progress at Vasilikos and the work undertaken by CMC company with specific commitments.

“We are here to deal with any problems. I am not going to enter into a public dialogue with the company and I have to say I am surprised the company felt the need to make a public intervention,” he said.

CMC made two outspoken statements on Friday and Saturday on the increasingly fractious dispute with Etyfa.

“The state will not be blackmailed, the state is faithful to its obligations, and we always respond, and we are here in this matter as well to deal with it,” Christodoulides said.

He went on to say that regarding the Vasiliko project, “we have a plan which needs to be implemented.”

“With absolute good faith and will, we will manage the problems which have come up and I hope that with good will and initiative on the other side, solutions will be found,” he added.

Asked whether the government has a “plan B”, he said, “of course there is a ‘plan B’. We are obliged to think about a ‘plan B’, but I do not want it to get to that point.”

He said the only topic of conversation with the Chinese ambassador on Monday will be Vasiliko.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

CMC hits back in escalating Vasiliko spat (Updated)

Tom Cleaver

Over 300 aid pallets unloaded on Gaza jetty’s first day

Tom Cleaver

Waiter stabs customer in bill dispute

Tom Cleaver

‘Do not turn your back on the electoral process’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus receives LGBT human rights score of 34 per cent

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus was inhabited earlier than previously thought

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign