May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus inflation up by 2.1 per cent in April

By Kyriacos Nicolaou04
inflation recession economy business cash supermarket cost of living

The harmonised inflation rate in Cyprus increased by 2.1 per cent in April 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Official data showed that the index rose by 1.4 per cent from the previous month, driven largely by a significant 7.6 per cent increase in energy prices compared to March 2024.

For the period from January to April 2024, there was a 2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Compared to April 2023, the categories of Restaurants and Hotels (5.4 per cent) and Housing, Water, Electricity, and Gas (3.5 per cent) showed the largest positive changes.

Relative to March 2024, the largest changes were recorded in the categories of Transport (4.5 per cent) and Clothing and Footwear (4.4 per cent).

For the January to April 2024 period, compared to the same period last year, the largest change was observed in the category of Restaurants and Hotels (5.7 per cent).

The most significant changes in economic categories, compared both to April 2023 and the previous month, were observed in the Energy category with rates of 6.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

De-dollarisation is all about de-risking

CM Guest Columnist

AI’s use in finance may need new rules, ECB says

Reuters News Service

Prisoners ‘scared for their safety’ anti-torture report finds

Andria Kades

Christodoulides stresses EU role in resolving Cyprus problem

Jonathan Shkurko

North holds LGBT pride parade

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign