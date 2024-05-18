May 18, 2024

Man arrested three months after attack, heroin found in car

By Staff Reporter02
heroin bust
File photo

Police in Limassol arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday night, three months after he had allegedly attacked someone, causing serious bodily harm.

They described the man’s arrest as “incidental”, having engaged in a car chase with him without knowing initially who he was.

The chase took place at around 11.30pm, when police signalled him to pull over for a roadside check, but he instead sped off. Police then pursued him, eventually bringing him to a stop.

In a subsequent search of his car, police found three nylon packages containing a total of half a gram of heroin. Police also determined that he had attacked a man who had been taken to a private clinic in Limassol with a broken arm and chest injuries in February.

The man’s passenger, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested as it was determined he was in Cyprus illegally.

 

