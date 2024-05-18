May 18, 2024

Man remanded for fatal hit and run

By Tom Cleaver00
The 23-year-old driver of a car which ran a 77-year-old woman over and killed her was remanded in custody for four days on Saturday.
The incident had taken place on Friday morning, with the woman walking on a road in the village of Kokkinotrimithia when she was run over.
The man reportedly then immediately left the scene, while the woman was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The man then reportedly turned himself in to the Kokkinotrimithia police station later that morning.
The exact cause of the woman’s death will be determined at an autopsy.
The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

