May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Waiter stabs customer in bill dispute

By Tom Cleaver03
job vacancies employment waiter restaurant hotels hospitality industry cyprus business now

A waiter stabbed a customer during a dispute over the customer’s bill at a restaurant in Karavas on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 11.30pm, with the waiter, aged 30, having used a knife he had on his person to stab the 48-year-old customer in the back of his left shoulder blade and his left arm.

The customer was taken to northern Nicosia’s Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital, where doctors said his wounds are not life-threatening.

The waiter was arrested, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

‘Do not turn your back on the electoral process’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus receives LGBT human rights score of 34 per cent

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus was inhabited earlier than previously thought

Tom Cleaver

Man remanded for fatal hit and run

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested three months after attack, heroin found in car

Staff Reporter

 Police conducting ‘intensive investigations’ into hooligan shenanigans

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign