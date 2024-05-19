May 19, 2024

Human limb found in Paphos

By Staff Reporter01
Authorities were alarmed on Sunday after a human limb was found at Lara beach in Paphos.

A member of the public who had gone swimming spotted a human foot that had a shoe still attached to it.

He noticed it at around 3:30pm while swimming at Lara beach and reportedly took the limb to the Peyia police station himself.

The man pointed out the exact location to police officers, who are expected to begin investigations in the light of day on Monday.

