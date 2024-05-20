May 20, 2024

EU digital policy in focus at ministerial meeting in Brussels

By Souzana Psara00
Υφυπουργός ΕΚΨΠ
Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy

Deputy Minister of Research Nicodemos Damianou is scheduled to travel to Brussels today to attend an EU telecommunications ministers meeting set for Tuesday.

The summit will centre on significant legislative initiatives aimed at shaping the European digital landscape.

Top on the agenda are measures to strengthen the Digital Single Market and the rollout of key regulations such as the Digital Services Act, the Artificial Intelligence Act, and the Cyber Resilience Act. Discussions will also advance on establishing a Framework for a European Digital Identity.

Furthermore, ministers will address critical issues including cybersecurity and the enhancement of digital skills.

Moreover, there will be a focus on the need for enhanced coordination among national authorities to accelerate the digital transformation.

During the meeting, there will be a policy debate concerning the collaborative approach necessary to ensure the consistent implementation of recently adopted digital legislation.

The council is expected to approve conclusions regarding the future of the EU’s digital policy and cybersecurity strategies.

Over an informal lunch, the ministers will explore ways to promote digital skills to achieve an inclusive digital transformation.

Later in the week, on May 23, Damianou will participate in a Competitiveness Council meeting, focusing on space, research, and innovation.

The session will discuss the potential creation of a European space law that would establish common standards for safety, resilience, and sustainability in space activities and emphasise the critical role of further investments in enhancing Europe’s competitiveness in this sector.

Damianou is expected to return to Cyprus on the evening of Thursday, May 23.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

