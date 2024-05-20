May 20, 2024

Nicosia the key city to hold Matete Martini solo exhibition

By Press Release00
In a recent video, artist Matete Martini talks about her first solo exhibition in Cyprus, titled “HUG EACH OTHER AGAIN”, presented by RIANA RAOUNA Gallery.

The exhibition presents a new series of paintings, photographs and works on paper, where the symbolic gesture of the hug is explored as an expression of  the physical and emotional need for intimacy. According to the artist, the embrace is a vehicle to accept and understand each other and ourselves.

The fact that the exhibition takes place in Nicosia, the only divided European capital, is particularly important, tackling the symbolic lack of the embrace. Martini reflects upon the fragile notion of “home” challenging viewers to reflect upon the need for acceptance and togetherness between people living within the same territory.

  • Opening: Thursday, May 23, 7-10pm
  • Duration & hours: May 23-June 5, 2024, Monday-Sunday, 10am-2pm and 3-7pm
  • Address: 276 Ermou Street, 1016 Nicosia (opposite the Centre of Visual Arts & Research – Costas & Rita Severis Foundation)

For more information, please visit: www.rianaraouna.com.

