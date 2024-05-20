May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stash of explosives found in cemetery

By Nikolaos Prakas01
photo of guns and explosives in cemetery
Some of the explosives and firearms uncovered

Police arrested a 46-year-old man on Monday, after finding a large stash of firearms and explosives in an Orokolini cemetery.

According to an announcement on X, police said that around noon a raid on the cemetery by drug squad (Ykan) officers was conducted.

There they found several guns and explosives.

Police are investigating whether the items were being used in criminal activity.

 

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

