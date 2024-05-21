May 21, 2024

ask bbf: – a trusted source of all-inclusive real estate services

BBF, Limassol’s top developer in sales of residential real estate, continues to prioritise customer satisfaction with high-quality services that set new industry standards and deliver even greater value.

Each year, an international profile clientele rely on BBF’s care and expertise to bring their unique vision to life – recognising the importance of having a trusted partner to help them sail through the complexities of buying a home, relocating a business, or managing their properties in the long term. Now, BBF takes a step further with the launch of ask bbf: – a central source of end-to-end support designed to further enhance the customer experience and reinforce transparency throughout the customer journey.

From a single point of contact, customers can take advantage of ask bbf: to answer key questions about purchasing real estate in Cyprus as well as learn all about how BBF can help. More importantly, they can connect to a dedicated team of experts in order to receive reliable, no-cost advice that’s tailored to their own specific needs and circumstances.

“Which property investment is best for you? What mortgage options are available? How much tax will you have to pay? Every customer is unique – and treating them as such is essential for them to entrust us with their legal or financial concerns,” explains Evi Pilavaki, Chief Legal Officer at BBF.

“As part of the ask bbf: team, our expertise lies in helping each customer make an informed real estate investment. Our reward lies in knowing our customers see a real value in our approach,” adds Evi Pilavaki.

Besides legal and financial support, ask bbf: offers access to a range of in-house expert teams covering various after-sales needs from interior design to ongoing maintenance and more:

For example, bbf: design creates and implements customized turn-key design projects or assists with the selection of top-brand furniture and accessories. bbf: rent provides high-quality rental services and rental management solutions, while bbf: care ensures properties are clean, safe, and well-maintained – and is just a call or text away in case of queries or emergencies.

Visit ask bbf: to discover the full range of services.

For more information, contact +357 (25) 315 300 or [email protected].

About BBF

BBF is a recognised leader in residential and commercial development headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia, and Athens.

The name BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in BBF properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

BBF boasts over 15 years of expertise and over 145 developments to date – from exquisite residences to cutting-edge office spaces – in Cyprus and Greece. Its diverse portfolio includes iconic projects like bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic Berengaria Hotel.

For more information, visit bbf.com.

