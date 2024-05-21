May 21, 2024

Manslaughter charges for ‘deliberate’ hit and run

The 23-year-old man involved in a hit and run that killed 77-year-old Eleni Stavrinidou last week will face manslaughter charges, police said on Wednesday.

“It appears the way in which the victim died shows not negligence but a deliberate act,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told journalists.

He said witness material from a camera the 23-year-old himself used has convinced authorities that the suspect acted in a deliberate manner.

According to Andreou, the driver seemed to initially be moving on the side of the road at some distance from Stavrinidou, who was a pedestrian.

Stavrinidou died on Friday at 6am in Kokkinotrimithia. The 23-year-old fled the scene after hitting her although he reported to a police station a couple of hours later.

“Once examinations are completed, the case will be sent to the legal service, which will study the witness material,” Andreou said.

When that is done, the charges the 23-year-old will face will be finalised, Andreou specified.

