May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Remands after ‘largest ever’ weapons cache found

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Σε τάφο στο Κοιμητήριο Ορόκλινης εντοπίστηκε οπλισμός
The cemetery in Oroklini

Two men were remanded in custody on Tuesday on what police described as possibly the largest cache of weapons and explosives ever found in Cyprus.

The two, aged 46 and 35, were remanded for eight days after the weapons were found on Monday in an Oroklini cemetery.

Describing the find as possibly the largest amount of weapons and explosives found to date in Cyprus, police spokesman Christos Andreou said the bust seems to have stopped one or more criminal actions.

The bust occurred on Monday when officers of the drug squad Ykan found guns and explosives at the cemetery, some being buried in a grave.

On Tuesday, police said that they had received a tip that the weapons were due to be moved.

Andreou said that all possibilities are being examined regarding the origin and purposes for which the arms were intended.

He explained that following information that weapons were expected to be moved in the area of the Oroklini cemetery, discreet surveillance was set up as part of police operations, and on Monday afternoon two persons were identified who had approached the cemetery in their vehicles.

One of the two, the 46-year-old man, was seen entering the cemetery and taking a bag from a grave.

Members of the police stopped him and checked the bag, which was found to contain a shotgun, 500 rounds of ammunition in 10 packs of 50 and a pistol.

“These items were seized, and the 46-year-old man was arrested,” Andreou said.

Subsequently, a grave within the cemetery was searched, in which military-grade firearms were found, including a rocket launcher with three projectiles, several cartridges, improvised explosive devices, one of which was connected to a mobile phone and ready to use, according to tests carried out by the police bomb squad, as well as a pistol with a silencer.

Asked by a reporter about the origin of the firearms, and whether it had been used in Cyprus or elsewhere, Andreou said that all this was being investigated, as today the weaponry had been sent to various forensic laboratories and to the ballistics department of police headquarters.

“Their origin is being investigated, these are dangerous objects both because of their type and quantity,” Andreou said, adding that “it seems that criminal acts have been prevented.”

He also said that the fact that the 46-year-old had gone to the cemetery at the time to pick up some of the items was being investigated to see if it was linked to a planned criminal act.

The 35-year-old was also seen removing things from the same grave during the police stake out.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Complying with Natura 2000 a ‘government priority’

Iole Damaskinos

Motorsport athletes protest

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus’ festival scene comes alive this June

Eleni Philippou

Out There Together: get to know Limassol

Eleni Philippou

President on official visit to Poland

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus Institute bags PAM award

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign