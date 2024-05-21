May 21, 2024

Teen in critical condition after falling from roof

By Tom Cleaver02
ambulance
File photo

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the roof of a four-storey block of flats in Paphos on Tuesday.

Police were informed about the boy’s fall at around 1.45pm after he fell from a height of 16 metres.

The child was in the building as his mother works there.

According to latest reports, he is being taken to the Nicosia general hospital, and has sustained multiple fractures.

