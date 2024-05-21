May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's weather: Hazy and hot

By Staff Reporter
dust and haze
File photo

Tuesday will be sunny with periods of dust and haze, at times intense. Temperatures will rise to 36C in the interior, 27C on the west coast, 29C on the remaining coast and 26C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly, locally variable, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight will remain clear with some high clouds. Later and during the morning hours, light mist or fog may form. Temperatures will drop to 20C inland and on the coasts, and 17C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south-to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually becoming light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Dusty spells will continue through Friday, while the weather will remain mostly dry and sunny throughout the week. Temporarily increased high and medium clouds will be observed, with a chance of localised brief showers in the mountains, and on Friday in the southeast and east.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, fluctuating above the average for the season, and gradually drop by Friday.

staff reporter

