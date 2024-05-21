May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Charges dropped against nine men over 2023 migrant shipwreck off Greece

By Reuters News Service053
trial over deadly migrant shipwreck off greece, in kalamata
Two of the accused react, after the charges against nine Egyptian men accused over a 2023 migrant boat disaster off Greece were dropped, in the city of Kalamata, Greece

Charges were dropped on Tuesday against nine Egyptian men accused of causing one of the Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwrecks off Greece last year, after a Greek court said it had no jurisdiction to hear the case because the disaster occurred in international waters.

Up to 700 migrants from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt boarded a fishing trawler in Libya that was bound for Italy before sinking off the coast of Pylos, in southwestern Greece, on June 14.

Some 104 survivors were rescued and only 82 bodies were recovered.

The men, aged between 21 and 41, were arrested hours after the boat sank and have remained in pre-trial detention since on charges of migrant smuggling, causing a shipwreck and participating in a criminal organization.

They have denied any wrongdoing.

“This is a great victory for human rights in Greece,” Spyros Pantazis, one of their lawyers, told Reuters.

“Nine innocent men are walking free. Finally, after a huge struggle and pain, justice has been served.”

Defence lawyers, some rights groups and witnesses have long disputed that the men were to blame.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

Greece to deport European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest

Reuters News Service

Eurobank to sell NPL portfolio for €232 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Eurobank Group reports robust first quarter results

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Greece arrests suspected criminal gang leader wanted by Turkey

Reuters News Service

‘We obviously disagree on Cyprus, but only dialogue can be the antidote’

Tom Cleaver

‘No unsolvable problems’ between Turkey and Greece

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign