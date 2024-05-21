May 21, 2024

What to see at Summer film festival

views and images fest 2024

Music festivals, seaside parties and film nights under a starry sky are coming up as summer approaches. The further down the yearly calendar we go, the busier the cultural agenda gets so yes, events lovers, it’s time to get excited.

Bringing cinema and more to the heart of the capital is the newest edition of the Images and Views of Alternative Cinema Festival, that will take place at the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum of Nicosia from June 3 to 9. Focusing on presenting the research, innovative, alternative aspects of international cinema, the festival will hold a week of film screenings in old Nicosia, at the museum’s courtyard.

Kicking off the festival’s 2024 actions is an evening dedicated to operas presenting a selection of feauturettes as well as works by Greek-Australian independent filmmaker Bill Mousoulis. Dimitris Bampas will introduce the short film Ascension – Jacob Sutton, while Doros Demetriou will introduce Bill Mousoulis’ Experimenting Angel: Love, Music, Resistance. A discussion with the director will follow the screening to close off the festival’s first evening.

A mixture of short and longer film screenings make up the festival’s 2024 agenda with June 8’s programme also including an exhibition. Earmarked for Collision is an exhibition and screening that will take place on the night which offers a sneak peek into the art and films of some of the world’s most acclaimed contemporary collage animation. Films by Frida Liappa, Olivier Assayas and Marianna Christofides will also be screened.

The full screenings programme can be found online, while more information is expected to be announced soon as June fast approaches. And all this, with free entry!

 

Images and Views of Alternative Cinema Festival

Film screenings and discussions. June 3-9. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. www.ivacfestival.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

