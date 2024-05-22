A 14-year-old child has gone missing in the Nicosia district, police said on Wednesday.

The child, a boy named Emiliyan Yordanov, went missing on Monday.

Police have described him as being of a slim build and around 1.68m (5’ 6”), with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved tracksuit, a black tracksuit and black trainers. He was also carrying a sports bag.

Police have urged anyone who has any information about Yordanov’s whereabouts to contact them, either by calling 22802222 or 1460, or visiting their nearest police station.