Cabinet on Wednesday appointed two executive directors and one non-executive member to the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides, the council of ministers also appointed a member to the Board of the National Betting Authority.

The positions of executive directors on the Board of Directors of the Central Bank were given to Eugenia Christodoulou and Georgios Karatzias, both chartered accountants with extensive experience in the financial sector.

Former Deputy Senior Manager of the Central Bank of Cyprus, Kyriakos Stavrou, was appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, replacing the resigned Angelos Grigoriades.

Cabinet also appointed chartered accountant George Loizou as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Betting Authority, replacing the resigned George Diogenous, according to a presidential statement.