England comfortably beat France 4-0 in their opening game of the Uefa under-17 championship at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca on Tuesday night.

Mikey Moore opened the scooring in just the second minute, before Baylee Dipepa doubled the Three Lions’ lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

Moore scored his second and England’s third with five minutes to go before half time, and the scoring was completed in the 51st minute by Ethan Nwaneri.

Elsewhere, Portugal came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Iberian Derby at the Dasaki Achnas Stadium.

Daniel Yanez had given Spain the lead after 20 minutes, but his goal was cancelled out by a Cardoso Varela strike five minutes later.

Portugal’s winner came after 33 minutes through Rodrigo Mora.

Italy battled past Poland to claim a hard fought 2-0 win over Poland at Larnaca’s AEK Arena.

Mattia Mosconi opened the scoring after five minutes, but the Azzurri were reduced to ten men shortly after half time when Andrea Natali was given a straight red card. However, they held on, with Federico Coletta scoring Italy’s second.

The game between Slovakia and Sweden at the Tasos Markou Stadium in Paralimni ended goalless.

On Monday night, hosts Cyprus were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing by the Czech Republic, while Denmark beat Wales 2-0, Serbia beat Ukraine 1-0, and Croatia and Austria played out a goalless draw.