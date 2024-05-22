Coming soon to Limassol is the Cyprus Fashion Film Festival which takes place for the first time ever this June. A collaborative effort between Cult Experiences and Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus, the event will take place at Ceti Locale in central Limassol and promises to celebrate creativity and innovation – where fashion meets the art of film.

The Cyprus Fashion Film Festival aims to bring together fashion professionals and filmmakers for a day of celebrating the arts of fashion and filmmaking. Through screenings of fashion films, a captivating fashion show and an award ceremony, the festival’s goal is to spotlight Cypriot creatives’ work and provide a platform for networking and collaboration.

Additionally, there is set to be an exclusive red-carpet event, complete with professional photographers and reporters conducting interviews with the attendees. The festival has also attracted international attention, receiving submissions from 15 countries, underscoring its growing global appeal and recognition.

The day will begin with movie screenings between 1pm and 3pm followed by a Q&A with the directors and producers. The red carpet event will commence at 7pm while the awards ceremony and the fashion show take places at 9pm.

The fashion show will showcase a collection created by 14 emerging fashion designers and visual artists. This show supports emerging Cypriot designers and showcases innovation and elegance within contemporary and sustainable fashion, with the theme for the fashion show being Cypriot architecture. It celebrates the rich cultural heritage and unique architectural elements of Cyprus through sustainable fashion designs. Notably, it marks the first-ever bicommunal fashion show in Cyprus, presenting sustainable fashion inspired by Cypriot cultural heritage, further highlighting the festival’s commitment to promoting eco-conscious and culturally significant design.

”For us,” say the festival organisers, “the Cyprus Fashion Film Festival is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage and a showcase of sustainable and innovative fashion. We are thrilled to provide a platform for emerging designers and filmmakers to share their work with a broader audience, fostering creativity and collaboration within our community.”

Savvas Christou, the Founder of Cult Experiences, Christina Dymioti, the Director of Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus and Andreas Kontides, the Creative Director of CFFF are ready to welcome film and fashion enthusiasts next weekend and mark a new beginning.

Cyprus Fashion Film Festival

1st edition with screenings, a fashion show and more. June 1. Ceti Locale, Limassol. 1pm onwards. €12. www.more.com/en/tickets/happenings/cyprus-fashion-film-festival-2024/