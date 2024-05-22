Presenting his second solo exhibition at the Edit Gallery, Fikos will present new works as of Friday under the title Me and My Monkey. The exhibition runs until June 22 and invites art enthusiasts on a captivating journey into the depths of the human soul.

Fikos is a pioneer Greek visual artist renowned for his unique style of painting, Contemporary Byzantine Painting. His upcoming exhibition in Limassol presents a collection of works that blend elements of Byzantine art, graffiti aesthetics and contemporary expressionism.

Inspired by the eponymous song by Robbie Williams, ‘Me and My Monkey’, the artist explores the ongoing struggle between modern social norms and primal instincts, attempting to pinpoint where the modern man clashes with what he calls the “little monkey” – the part of the brain that has not fully adapted to contemporary, often unnatural ways of life.

Through a series of impressive artworks, he presents a zoological garden of hybrid creatures originating from imagination, nature and the animal kingdom. Each creature symbolises different aspects of innate desires and instincts. In this almost allegorical manner, the artist speaks about the evolution of consciousness, from our prehistoric roots to the creation of modern civilisation, inviting viewers to delve into the complexity of human existence.

Exhibition by Greek visual artist Fikos. May 24-June 22. Prozak, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm.Saturday: 10am – 1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com