Police investigations following discovery of discovery a human foot in the Lara area by a beach goer have ended without result, police said on Wednesday.

Officers conducted searches on land and sea which, however, yielded no further evidence related to the case, police said.

“Nothing was found in yesterday’s investigations and the investigation has been concluded,” assistant Paphos police chief, Michalis Nikolaou, told the Cyprus News Agency.

The human limb has been sent to Nicosia for examination by an anthropologist and a forensic pathologist.

The foot encased in a shoe was found by a man who had gone swimming in the area.

Due to unavailable phone signal he immediately carried it in a bag to the Peyia police station and thereafter lead the authorities the exact location where it had been found.

Police have stated they suspect the human limb may be part of the ongoing tragedy of deaths at sea related migrants’ efforts to reach Cyprus by boat.