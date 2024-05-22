President Nikos Christodoulides is set to leave for to Poland on Wednesday evening for an official visit. The visit will include meetings with Poland’s political leaders and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to a statement released by the president’s office, Christodoulides, accompanied by First Lady Philippa Karsera, will be welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on May 23. He will then hold a private meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, followed by extended talks between delegations from both countries.

A key part of the visit will be the signing of an MoU between Cyprus and Poland in the field of sports. After the signing, the two presidents will make statements to the media.

Christodoulides is also scheduled to attend a working lunch with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In the afternoon, he will meet with the speaker of the Polish parliament Szymon Hołownia.

The day will conclude with an official dinner hosted by Duda.

On May 24, Christodoulides will travel to Krakow, where he will visit Jagiellonian University and meet the rector before addressing the students.

The visit will include a tour of the university’s museum. The delegation will also tour the historic centre of Krakow and visit Wawel Castle.

The President will be accompanied by Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, and other officials. The delegation is set to return to Cyprus on Friday evening.