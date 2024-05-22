TELETHON and the Cuban Embassy in Cyprus proudly present the charity concert “A Night in Havana – Jazz Fusion”. The event will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 8.30pm at the Skali Amphitheatre of Aglantzia, in collaboration with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. The concert will feature renowned Cuban pianist Rolando Luna – a former member of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club – and the Cuban singer Marjorie Montero.

This year, the TELETHON celebrates its 30th anniversary, continuing its dedicated support for both patients and scientific research in Cyprus.

Luna is a world-class pianist, composer and arranger, whose inventiveness, virtuosity and musicality make him a stand-out artist. Montero, meanwhile, captivates the hearts of audiences with her warm vocals and unique style of interpretation. Luna made the arrangements for the Symphony Orchestra especially for the TELETHON concert, to be performed under the direction of conductor Giorgos Kountouris.

All proceeds from the concert will go towards the TELETHON mission.

For more information and ticket reservations:

Visit the SoldOut Tickets website

Contact TELETHON Cyprus by calling: 22-392608

