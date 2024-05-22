The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and the Polemidia municipality announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to jointly develop a photovoltaic (PV) park with a total capacity of approximately 9 megawatts (MW).

According to a university announcement, the cooperation agreement for the development of the PV park, which will be situated on municipally owned land, was signed on May 13 by Tepakr rector Panayiotis Zafiris and Polemidia mayor Nicos Anastasiou.

“The collaboration aims to meet the energy needs of Tepak, the municipality, and local residents in an environmentally friendly manner by leveraging renewable energy sources (RES),” the announcement said.

Furthermore, Tepak said that it plans to use the PV park for research purposes in the field of renewable energy, focusing on the development of new technologies for clean energy production and the improvement of photovoltaic system efficiency.

“This agreement is a significant step towards the energy autonomy of TEPAK and the Municipality of Polemidia, and it will also contribute to the further promotion and development of RES usage in Cyprus,” the announcement added.

The project is currently in the initial design phase and is working on securing the necessary approvals.