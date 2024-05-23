The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) continues creating value for its shareholders. In this context, and further to the approval by the European Central Bank for a cash dividend payment, it enables its shareholders to receive their upcoming and any future dividends electronically.

Available electronic dividend payment options

Shareholders may receive dividends electronically in one of the following ways:

1. CSE shareholders who are customers of Bank of Cyprus Public and 1bank subscribers may submit their instructions to receive their dividends electronically to an account in their name with Bank of Cyprus via Internet Banking (https://online.bankofcyprus.com/Login_UI/Login and then Profile/Dividend Payments) or BoC Mobile app (Personal Information/Dividend Payments).

2. CSE shareholders who are customers of Bank of Cyprus, but are not subscribers to 1bank, may become subscribers without any charge and obtain access codes through Internet Banking or BoC Mobile app and submit their instructions accordingly.

3. CSE shareholders who are not customers of Bank of Cyprus may become customers by opening an account with Bank of Cyprus via BoC Mobile app and submit their instructions accordingly.

4. CSE shareholders who wish to receive their dividends by electronic transfer to other financial institutions may submit their instructions in writing by sending the relevant forms in accordance with the instructions specified therein. The form is available here.

Joint CSE shareholders or legal entities

Joint investors and legal entities may complete the relevant forms available here.

Deadline and dividend payment

CSE Shareholders wishing to receive their dividend electronically may submit their instructions no later than 10 working days before the payment date, June 14, 2024. If the instructions are not submitted within the deadline, they will take effect from the following dividend payment.

It is noted that due to an amendment in the Company’s articles of association, the Company no longer has any obligation to send the amount of any dividend payment by cheque if such amount is €2.00 or less. CSE Shareholders who submit instructions for electronic transfers will effectively ensure the payment to them of their dividend irrespective of its amount.

According to the new CSE rules, dividend to CSE shareholders who have their shares under the control of an Operator (Brokerage Firm or Custodian) will be paid to their Operator.