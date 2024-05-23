Achieving remarkable progress, the construction of Limassol’s impressive new business hub continues to hit major milestones, showcasing a steadfast commitment to on-time completion.

Neocleous Tower is a modern, sustainable, office building in central Limassol, welcoming corporations to experience the future of upscale workplace excellence. Redefining the standard for environment-focused, commercial real estate in Cyprus, the tower offers an eco-conscious, tech-driven and people-centric setting, which fosters success, collaboration and employee well-being.

Construction at the tower is currently advancing efficiently and remains on schedule across various phases of the project. Maintaining a steady cadence of achievement has ensured significant milestones are consistently being achieved. Panayiotis Karayiannis, the founder of TQC Project Managers & Engineers®, Project Manager for Neocleous Tower, reports on the current construction status, saying: “The concrete structures are proceeding smoothly, concrete casting at Level 14 has been completed (mid-May 2024). We are currently progressing with columns and shear walls at Level 15, reaching approximately 68 meters above road level.”

Further construction milestones include the successful completion of the 3 underground car park levels, the multifunction areas from Level 2 to Level 5, including the terrace areas. This effectively paves the way for forthcoming building works and the next construction phase. Meanwhile, significant advancements for the mechanical and electrical installations are also progressing throughout the building. Internal partition walls are on progress, marking another target towards the completion of this landmark project.

The ongoing meticulous completion of each designated construction milestone reflects Neocleous Tower’s commitment to timely delivery and stringent adherence to its scheduled timeline. With each successive achievement, Neocleous Tower is steadily shaping up to not only meet but exceed the expectations set for modern sustainable corporate facilities in Cyprus.

With its strategic location and commitment to cutting-edge design and sustainable innovation, Neocleous Tower is set to redefine the standards of corporate excellence in Limassol. The tower is working towards attaining LEED Gold accreditation, cementing its status as a healthy and environmentally friendly space. And as the project advances, each milestone promises new heights of progress to the business landscape of the city.

Secure your future workspace today. Get in touch to book and be amongst the first to move in and Move Skywards with Neocleous Tower:

+357 25 268600

[email protected]

www.neocleoustower.com