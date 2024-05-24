By Robert Morgan

Police arrested six people for illegal employment and two for illegal residence in the republic in a property under renovation in Famagusta province on Thursday.

Four of them were employed by a 69-year-old who admitted to the illegal hires, investigators said. The employers of the others are expected to be identified as well.

According to police, labour ministry immigration officials were part of a joint operation “in the context of cracking down on undeclared work, welfare fund, minimum wage and illegal employment”.

Ayia Napa police are now investigating five cases of illegal employment.