By Robert Morgan

President Christodoulides will meet with the Emir of Qatar during his official visit to Cyprus on Tuesday, May 28th to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments like the Amalthea initiative, the Cyprus issue, and issues related to EU-Qatar relations.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will arrive in Cyprus late on Monday, May 27th. After a formal reception at the presidential palace the following morning, President Christodoulides will meet privately with the Emir before sitting in with him on extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Talks between the two leaders will focus on subjects such as bilateral relations and how to strengthen them, regional developments like the Amalthea initiative, the Cyprus issue, and issues related to EU-Qatar relations.

President Christodoulides will then host a dinner in honor of the Emir prior to his departure, to occur later in the evening of the 28th.