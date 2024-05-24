Nicosia district court has ordered state broadcaster (CyBC) to freeze €450,000 that should be paid to journalist Evdokia Loizou, it emerged on Friday.

CyBC had all its bank accounts frozen in March prompting a slew of internal issues, following a court decree.

It specified all CyBC accounts should be frozen until Loizou receives the €1.3 million she is owed as a result of a lawsuit she filed against the broadcaster.

CyBC appealed the decision and earlier this week, court issued a new decree ordering the broadcaster to freeze €450,000 that should be paid out to her as a first tranche.

News outlet Reporter cited Loizou’s lawyer Michalis Vorkas, as saying the broadcaster had not yet paid its dues, leaving them no other recourse.

After 13 years of legal battles, Loizou won compensation after Nicosia district court found her encephalitis were linked to the working conditions at CyBC.

Loizou described the aftermath as akin to torture, where she was mocked, mistreated and ignored.