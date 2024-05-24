In today’s episode, an “unprecedented mass claim” of Laiki Bank and Bank of Cyprus depositors and bondholders amounting to 600 million dollars was dismissed at the International Arbitral Tribunal of the World Bank.

Meanwhile, the Legal Service has done nothing wrong in the way it has handled the case of Thanasis Nicolaou, attorney-general George Savvides said.

Elsewhere, Conflicts of interest and an adjournment marked the beginning of the first court proceedings for the attorney-general’s motion to have the auditor-general removed from his post, citing inappropriate conduct.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.