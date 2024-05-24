The Limassol Boat Show was officially inaugurated on Thursday evening at the Limassol Marina by Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

In a brief address, Koumis highlighted that the Limassol Boat Show has become a staple event, significantly contributing to local tourism by attracting exhibitors and visitors alike. He also extended his best wishes for the success of the event.

Accompanied by the Director General of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping Stelios Chimonas, Koumis toured the various exhibition stands, showcasing the latest in the maritime industry, water sports, fishing, diving, and related activities.

According to the organisers, the exhibition, which runs until May 26, offers visitors the opportunity to explore the newest products and trends in the maritime sector.

This year’s show features the Eastern Mediterranean debut of a Lamborghini boat and impressive displays from international maritime companies.

Additionally, the event includes demonstrations of Flyboard, Waveboard, and Jet Ski activities by professional athletes, along with daily live music performances.

The BSM Maritime Training Centre is also participating, welcoming visitors and professionals to explore training opportunities in the maritime field.

The centre will host the 2nd Limassol Boat Show Conference tomorrow, Friday, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The Limassol Boat Show 2024 is open on Thursday and Friday, May 23 and 24, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Entry to most areas of the Limassol Boat Show is free, covering exhibits of smaller boats, fishing equipment, industry services, sports, marine products, and more.

Access to the large yacht sector (Zone D) requires a €10 entrance fee.