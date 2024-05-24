As the sun sets over Larnaca shores, the town’s seafront transforms into an open-air cinema this summer. A new series of outdoor film screenings will take place throughout the summer – and have already begun – thanks to an ongoing initiative by the Larnaca Cinema Society. While most film screenings are at the Pierides Museum behind Finikoudes, a few special film nights venture out to Larnaca district villages and squares while three evenings this summer will present films by the sea.

Every Monday, the courtyard of the Pierides Museum hosts a film screening showcasing independent world cinema, for free. Three upcoming screenings, spread across the summer months, will take cinephiles to the beach in front of the Larnaca Medieval Castle for a unique cinematic experience. The first seaside film night is planned for next Friday, May 31 at 8.30pm screening Ken Loach’s The Old Oak. The English-language film was screened at the most important film festivals around the world, such as the Cannes Festival, and is nominated for the Bafta Award (2024) in the Best Film category.

The next seaside film screening is on August 9 when the film Django will be screened about the acclaimed swing musician and his journey during World War II. The film will be shown in its original language, French, with subtitles in Greek.

Concluding the seaside film nights will be a Greek film titled Ekei Pou Zoume. The comedy film is set to be screened on August 30 at 8.30pm.

What is important to know about the beachfront cinema nights is that no seating will be arranged so film-goers should bring their own beach chairs, towels or something to sit on.

Seaside Film Screenings

The Old Oak. May 31. Django. August 9. Ekei Pou Zoume. August 30. Beachfront of Larnaca Medieval Castle, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-434793. Facebook: www.facebook.com/larnakacinema