Thirteen fire trucks were fighting a huge fire in Limassol’s Paramali village on Friday afternoon, while scores of firefighting aircraft were deployed to the area.

The British bases have cautioned drivers to steer clear of Paphos highway for safety reasons, while 17 monks at the Ayios Georgiou monastery in Sotira village were evacuated as flames engulfed the area for precautionary reasons.

Strong winds in the area are heightening fears that peoples’ homes might be at risk, and evacuations may be necessary.

Four fire trucks were deployed by the fire services, with another three from the forestry department, three from the British bases and three from Support CY.

Civil defence has been alerted and two helicopters from Jordan, along with a helicopter each from the national guard, police, bases and forestry department aircraft are working against the flames.

Ground efforts were fortified with firefighting vehicles from Larnaca and Pafos at 6pm.