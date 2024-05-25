As part of the ongoing colourful celebrations of Pride month, a flea market is coming to Nicosia, transforming the lower level of Eleftheria Square into a festive ground. The Made with Love flea market takes place on Sunday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm, providing a platform for LGBTQ and Allies creators to showcase and sell their unique products.

Organised to be a celebration of creativity, community and solidarity, the square’s lower area will fill with local creators showcasing their arts and crafts, while parallel activities entertain visitors.

“Our aim is to create a welcoming space where people can engage with our vibrant community,” says organiser ACCEPT Cyprus. “In addition to browsing the diverse range of handmade goods, attendees can enjoy refreshments from the onsite bar and indulge in delicious crepes from the food station.”

As part of the event, Human Talks will also take place offering individuals a platform to share personal stories and perspectives with the aim of combating stereotypes and fostering understanding. Meanwhile, on the decks, DJ Eleni Kosti will play uplifting tunes, adding to the event’s joyous occasion.

“We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion,” say organisers, “to support local creators, embrace diversity and celebrate the spirit of togetherness. Let’s come together at the Made with Love flea market to appreciate art, share stories, and create lasting connections.”

Made with Love

Flea market part of Pride celebrations 2024. May 26. Lower ground of Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 3.30pm-7.30pm