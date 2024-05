With clouds developing in the mountains on Sunday afternoon there is the possibility of some showers.

With increased dust remaining in the atmosphere, there is also the chance of some muddy showers in the early evening, after which the dust will start to leave.

Temperatures are not expected to be any different to previous days, reaching 30 to 33C inland, 26 to 28 on the coast and around 18C in the mountains.

Showers are also a possibility on Monday.